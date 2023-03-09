A Niagara Regional Councillor is apologizing after comments he made on International Women's Day.

St. Catharines Councillor Sal Sorrento says it was meant to be a joke when he said "I identify as a woman." during a side discussion at a corporate services committee meeting on International Women's Day.

Sorrento made the comments to fellow Councillors Laura Ip and Haley Bateman.

"On International Women’s Day, and every day, I am thankful for the smart, brave and hardworking women throughout our region who make Niagara the wonderful place it is. I will always support and value the amazing women entrepreneur, community builders and leaders who contribute in so many ways to our region. I always strive to treat others with dignity and respect.

I made a jest that did not meet the standard I hold myself to. I unreservedly apologize.”

Councillor Laura Ip says the comments were "casual misogyny with a side of transphobia."

Ip also questions the apology from Sorrento as she says it did not come when he was confronted about the comment, instead it came by way of a written response to media, "Is he apologetic for making the remark or is he apologetic because people are aware he made the remark."

