Regional councillor hopes police find wrongdoing in CAO hiring scandal
Niagara police are still waiting for the official request from Regional Council to investigate a report on the corrupt hiring of a former CAO.
The ombudsman released his report "Inside Job" which concludes the 2016 hiring of Carmen D'Angelo was "unjust" and "wrong."
Police say once they receive the request , they will determine if they are the appropriate service to investigate or another service should do it.
The concern is real or perceived conflicts of interest.
Regional Councillor Brian Heit believes it will likely go to the OPP to investigate.
In an interview with CKTB's Matt Holmes, Heit says "hopefully police will find some wrongdoing."
In the meantime, he says it's going to take some time for Niagara to regain its reputation
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Janice Arnoldi, Terry Ugulini)
Tim Denis Roundtable (Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Peleton Husband Backlash/Peleton Commercial Controversy, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)
-
Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Tim Speaks with District Vice President Meridian Credit Union Shelley Dix regarding Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
-
Roundtable Round #1 (Ruth Unrau,Glen Walker)
Tim Denis Roundtable (The Irishman Running Time, Robert DeNiro, Overdose Stats/Opioid Addiction, Russians Banned for Doping, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)