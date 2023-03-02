iHeartRadio
Regional Road 20 in Thorold closed between Egerter Road and Allanburg Bridge for an investigation


Regional Road 20 in Thorold is closed between Egerter Road and the Allanburg Bridge for an investigation.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area shortly before 11 p.m. last night for a traffic investigation.

No word on injuries but the road remains closed at this time.

