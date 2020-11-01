iHeartRadio
Regional Road 20 in West Lincoln reopens following police investigation

NRP Cruiser

A road has reopened in West Lincoln following a police investigation in the area.

Niagara Regional Police closed off Regional Road 20 from Sixteen Road to Twenty Mile Road for a police investigation earlier this morning. 

NRP officials will not confirm why they were on the scene.

The roadway opened back up just after 9:30 a.m. 

