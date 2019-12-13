Regional staff directed to craft whistleblower protection policy

Niagara Regional Council taking steps to protect employees who help expose corruption in government.

This comes after a provincial ombudsman's report confirmed the Region's 2016 hiring of Carmen D'Angelo as CAO was "unjust" and "wrong" and the result of an elaborate inside job involving members of former regional chair Alan Caslin's staff.

Council supporting a motion brought forward by Regional Councillor and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop directing staff to prepare a whistleblower policy to be presented to council at a later date.

Redekop highlighting problems from the previous council when bringing forward his motion, "there were some significant efforts, to try and find who was leaking the information and I happen to believe, had that information come to the attention of the people acting improperly, there would been consequences for those people and this type of policy will protect those individuals."

Council also voting in favour of sending the motion to all Niagara municipalities for support.