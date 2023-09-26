Regional staff looking at decorum in the political process

Regional staff in Niagara are putting together a report on a potential code of conduct for residents.

Regional council requested the report that is also looking at the impact of hate and intolerance.

The code of conduct would be used to help guide residents when dealing with elected officials or attending any meetings or committees.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says it is about decorum but also trying to bring new people into the political process.

The report will also look at ways Niagara Regional Police deal with threats of violence and intimidation against elected officials.