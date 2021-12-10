Regional transit changes hit speed bump in Welland

The new regional transit model has hit its first speed bump.

Welland City Council did not move forward with the transit proposal last night and instead passed a counter offer asking for more information on financial issues and increased voting power on the yet to be created commission.

Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines have already agreed to the initial proposal for the creation of a single transit commission for the region.

Wellands vote does not put an end to those efforts.

The votes are now 3-1 in favour of the plan with eight more municipalities set to vote.

To pass a majority of the 12 councils must approve the plan, and they must represent a majority of the population in the region.