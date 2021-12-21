Regional transit changes one step closer

Niagara-on-the-Lake has added their name to the list of municipalities supporting a new transit plan for the region.

The town joined Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Grimsby, and Port Colborne in the support for a new single integrated transit model for the region.

The changes will bring all the transit systems in the region under one roof.

It was previously approved by the region, and has already gained the support of enough councils to represent the majority of the population.

That means it has almost achieved the very difficult triple majority required to pass.

It could all become official tonight when Thorold council is expected to vote on the matter.