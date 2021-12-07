Fort Erie approves new regional transit plan

Fort Erie has become the first municipality to give a green light to the new transit system.

Council unanimously supporting the plan to create a single integrated transit system for the region.

Regional Council previously approved the plan however, a decision like this needs a triple majority to move forward.

That means a majority of municipalities now need to approve the plan, and they have to represent a majority of the population in the region.

With Fort Eries approval the discussion heads to Niagara Falls Council tonight, and St. Catharines tomorrow.

