Fort Erie approves new regional transit plan
Fort Erie has become the first municipality to give a green light to the new transit system.
Council unanimously supporting the plan to create a single integrated transit system for the region.
Regional Council previously approved the plan however, a decision like this needs a triple majority to move forward.
That means a majority of municipalities now need to approve the plan, and they have to represent a majority of the population in the region.
With Fort Eries approval the discussion heads to Niagara Falls Council tonight, and St. Catharines tomorrow.
