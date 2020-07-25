Regis dies at 88
Regis Philbin has died.
The popular TV star was 88.
The longtime host of Regis and Kathy Lee, and Regis and Kelly, died yesterday.
He underwent a triple bypass surgery in 2007.
Philbin's family announced he died of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.
-
Stage Three and downtown St. CatharinesTim talks to Tisha Polocko, Executive Director of the St. Catharines Downtown Association
-
WE charity scandalPrime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are facing an ethics scandal. What's going on? Tim talks to Associate Professor of Political Science at McMaster University Peter Graefe
-
Stage Three for the NPCA - What’s changed?Tim talks with Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for the NPCA Adam Christie, Stage Three for the NPCA, does anything change? Behavioural and capacity issues taking place at conservation areas