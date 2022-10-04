Remembering a Welland City Councillor who died last week at the age of 75

A former Welland city councillor has died.

Joe Spadafora died last Thursday at the age of 75.

Spadafora spent more than two decades -- from 1985 to 2006 -- serving the residents of Ward 2, and also played a key role in planning for the Rose Festival.

In his last meeting as a councillor, he was quoted as saying, "but what I've come to recognize and really appreciate more is the fact that the people living in Welland are really fighters; they're really resilient".

Flags at City Hall were lowered in his honour.

“Joe and I served together on Council representing Ward 2 for several terms,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “He was a dedicated, intelligent, and friendly representative of the people. On behalf of myself and Welland City Council, I extend our most sincere condolences to Joe’s wife Gloria and his daughter Melody and her family.” Mayor Frank Camp