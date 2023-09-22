Remembering two Niagara Falls firefighters

Niagara Falls firefighters will pay tribute to fallen members this weekend.

A Line of Duty Death Ceremony is planned for Sunday morning at Fire Station 1 at 5815 Morrision Street.

The names of retired Platoon Chiefs Harry Boutilier and Bruce Johnson will be added to the Line of Duty Death Memorial.

The two passed away in 2022 from work-related illness.

The first Line of Duty Death ceremony was held in 2018.

Since then, 14 Niagara Falls Firefighters have been memorialized - all 14 of them passed from work-related cancer.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

