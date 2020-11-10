Remembrance Day around Niagara

While COVID-19 is putting a damper on Remembrance Day ceremonies around the region, fortunately we can still pay tribute to our veterans and active members of our military virtually.

Residents are also asked to observe two minutes of silence at 11:00 am.



Here is the list of Niagara muncipalities and their plans to commemorate the day according to each city and town website:

In St. Catharines:

The traditional ceremony will be held at the St. Catharines Cenotaph on St. Paul Street but there will only be a small gathering of Legion members by invitation only. The parade from city hall to Merrit Park where the cenotaph is located has also been cancelled. The Legion will also broadcast the ceremony via Facebook Live. 610 CKTB will bring you live coverage of the ceremony.

In Niagara Falls:

The Services at the Gale Centre and the Chippawa Arena have been combined and limited to a small, outdoor ceremony with a limited number of pre-screened participants.

The annual observance will be live-streamed so residents, spectators and families can follow along. All are invited to join the live stream beginning at 10:45 a.m. at https://youtu.be/zKm1Tu6Z6IE as we pay tribute to those who sacrificed for our freedoms.

In Fort Erie:

Remembrance Day Service in Stevensville at the flagpole with social distancing protocols in place. Reserved seating/standing area to hold 50 invited guests. Spectators at a distance. Will also be online later in the day via our website and Facebook pg. www.legionbranch230.com. Separate ceremony at Ridgeway Legion flagpoles.

In Welland:

Remembrance Day commemoration at Cenotaph has been cancelled.

In Port Colborne:

The Port Colborne Legion will be live streaming the ceremony on their Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m. On behalf of Mayor Steele, City Council and staff, please take a moment of silence this Remembrance Day, please take a moment of silence to honour our veterans, legionnaires and those who died serving our country. Lest We Forget.

In Pelham:

This year the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 Fonthill will live stream their Remembrance Day Service to allow Pelham residents to participate virtually, courtesy of the staff and students Niagara College Broadcasting Radio, Television and Film program.

In Lincoln:

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 612 will be honouring our veterans on Remembrance Day - Nov. 11. This event will be live streamed thanks to

@SparkNiagara. Please honour our veterans & stay safe by watching the service from home.

In West Lincoln:

The 1626 West Niagara Royal Canadian Army Cadets will be honouring our veterans on Remembrance Day. The 2020 West Niagara Virtual Remembrance Day Ceremony will commence at 10:45 a.m. - Please honour our veterans and stay safe by watching the service from your home.

In Grimsby:

In order to observe gathering limits related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year's Ceremony will be by invitation only. Residents are encouraged to watch the Ceremony Live Stream on the town's website and Facebook page.

