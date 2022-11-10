Remembrance Day ceremonies planned across the region

Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned across the region tomorrow.

In St. Catharines the service begins with the return of the parade.

The parade starts in front of city hall at 10 a.m. and will make its way to the cenotaph on St. Paul Street.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO STEPH VIVIER SPEAK TO GRAHAM NOSEWORTHY FROM BRANCH 24 OF THE THE ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

In Niagara Falls the ceremony takes place at the tomb of the unknown solider.

Welland will have a pair of ceremonies.

The first is at Branch 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Morningstar Avenue, the second is at the cenotaph in Chippawa Park.

Port Colborne will also have two ceremonies, one in H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park starting at 10:30 a.m., and the other at Cedar Bay Centennial Park at 10:45 a.m.

Thorold will hold a ceremony at the cenotaph on Albert Street.

A pair of branches of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a service in Fort Erie.

One will be at the cenotaph in Ridgeway and the other at Branch 71 at 130 Garrison Road.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake service will be at the Queen Street cenotaph.

The cenotaph at Jacob Beam School will host the Beamsville ceremony.

In Smithville the legion on St. Catharines Street will be host a service.

The Grimsby Museum cenotaph will be home to the ceremony in Grimsby.

Pelham will gather at Veterans Park.

A service will also be held at the Wainfleet cenotaph on Park Street.

CKTB will carry the St. Catharines service live on air starting around 10:45 a.m.