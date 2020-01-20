REMINDER | All Niagara Catholic Schools will be closed Tuesday Jan. 21

All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board will be closed tomorrow.

That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board.

There are 1700 teachers within the Niagara Catholic Board represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association who are staging the one day walk out.

All Niagara Catholic elementary, secondary, continuing education schools and all alternative education programs will be closed to students Tuesday.

Parents are to make alternative plans for the care of children, and all schools will reopen to students on Wednesday.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is also holding its first strike in Niagara this week.

All elementary schools with the District School Board of Niagara will be closed Thursday, Jan 23rd.

The unions say that class sizes and cuts to services are the roadblocks in bargaining, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce insists they're stuck on wages.

Parents are being offered up to $60/child per day that they are impacted by the strike.

