Reminder of recall of some Kinder Easter chocolates in Canada as we head into holiday weekend

Don't forget about the recall impacting some Kinder Easter chocolate products.

Health Canada announced Monday more products are being pulled from shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

Over 20 products are now on the recall list including Kinder Easter mini eggs and advent calendars.

The products have been sold across Canada.

Candy maker Ferrero Canada Ltd. issued the first recall last week but it has since been expanded.

Click here for the latest list of impacted products.