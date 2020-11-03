Reminder that COVID testing in St. Catharines has moved indoors

A reminder that COVID-19 testing has moved indoors at the St. Catharines hospital site.

The drive-thru testing service ended today, and is now located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre in the Outpatient Mental Health area.

Residents are asked to wait in their car until they receive a call from the Assessment Centre team.

If they do not have a cellphone or arrive without a vehicle, patients are asked to come to the door and wait outside until a staff member greets them.

All appointments need to be booked in advance.

For more information on COVID testing in Niagara click here.