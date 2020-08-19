Reminder the Thorold tunnel is off limits to pedestrians and cyclists

The City of Thorold posting a reminder to both pedestrians and cyclists to avoid the tunnel.

The Thorold tunnel, which has been undergoing construction for months, is currently off limits for those travelling by foot or bike.

Right now only the south tube is open to traffic and that side of the tube lacks a barrier between the roadway and the sidewalk.

The Ministry of Transportation has provided a shuttle to enable safe access for pedestrians and signage is posted on both sides of the tunnel for those needing access.

Last week, a number of motorists reported a group of cyclists using the tunnel creating a potentially dangerous situation.