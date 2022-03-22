Reminder to Niagara residents who travelled over March Break to wear masks for 14 days

A reminder from Niagara Public Health that residents who travelled internationally over the March Break must continue to wear a mask for 14 days.

Canadian law requires residents to wear a mask in public spaces, including schools and child care settings, for two weeks after landing at home.

Residents must also maintain a list of people they come into contact with, and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Niagara's top doctor is still encouraging residents to wear their masks in indoor public settings, despite the province dropping the mandate.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB we are not out of the woods yet, saying Ontario is at risk of another COVID wave.

There are 17 people in Niagara's hospitals being treated for the virus, that's 3 additional patients compared to the weekend.