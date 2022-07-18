Renewed calls for Catholic Church compensation to residential school survivors

The upcoming papal visit has sparked renewed calls for the Catholic Church to provide more compensation to residential school survivors.



Critics have focused their attention for the past year on the fact a ``best efforts'' fundraising campaign undertaken by local Catholic entities as part of the residential school settlement agreement garnered less than four-million dollars out of a 25-million dollar goal.



Ken Young, a residential school survivor and former regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says it's disappointing the church never lived up to that part of its agreement.



Catholic bishops in Canada have since announced plans to provide 30-million-dollars over five years to initiatives that offer healing for survivors.



They haven't revealed how much churches have contributed to that goal so far, but a spokesman says they hope to provide an update soon.



Archbishop of Regina Don Bolen says the money isn't just being generated through donations from parishioners, but through various property sales.