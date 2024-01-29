Renovated Rodman Hall in St. Catharines is up for sale

A recently renovated historical building is up for sale in St. Catharines.

Rodman Hall is listed for sale at $9,999,000.

The property built between 1857 and 1863 includes 2.9 hectares looking over twelve mile creek.

Back in 2020 Brock University sold the property to a developer who renovated the mansion into a hotel and events centre.

The listing says the site offers "13 lavish hotel rooms and a variety of exquisite event spaces including meeting rooms, a large bar area, and a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 150+ seated guests."

https://sothebysrealty.ca/en/property/ontario/region-niagara/st-catharines-real-estate/1572954/109-st-paul-crescent/