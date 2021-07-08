Renovation and expansion for the Peach King Centre in Grimsby

The Peach King Centre in Grimsby is set for an expansion and some renovations.

The province announcing a $16-million investment into the facility today.

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and MPP for Niagara West says, “With the expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre, the town will be anchored by two modern and accessible community hubs for sport and recreation, including the Niagara West YMCA on the East end and new community centre on the West end."

The cash will help create a fully equipped community centre with improved accessibility, a full-sized gymnasium, an accessible indoor walking and wheeling track, and a creative outdoor recreation space.

Jeff Jordan, Mayor of Grimsby says, “The expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre will enable modern and accessible recreation options for all ages and abilities, creating a new hub for sport and active living in Grimsby. COVID-19 has really illuminated the value and the need for recreation as part of community wellness, and this exciting project will ensure that ample opportunities for participation will exist in Grimsby for many years to come. We are very excited to bring this project forward, with the support and partnership of our community clubs and organizations.”

The project will also create more multi purpose rooms for community use.

