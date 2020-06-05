Renting out a cottage in Fort Erie for less than 28 days? You will need a license

Now that the Ontario government has given the green light for short-term rentals to resume operations, the town of Fort Erie is reminding residents that they need a license.

Property owners in Fort Erie who operate short-term rentals, such as Airbnb’s, cabins and other properties rented out for 28 days or less, need to obtain a short-term rental license.

Those found disobeying these restrictions could be fined up to $300.

The application form for the short-term rental license can be found on the town's website.

Town officials say both owners and guests should continue to follow health and safety guidelines from the Province and they are reminding residents that social gatherings need to be limited to 5 people, unless all individuals are from the same household.

Those not complying will be fined $750.



