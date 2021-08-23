Report lists St. Catharines as one of the most expensive Canadian cities for renters
St. Catharines has been listed as one of the most expensive cities in Canada to rent a one bedroom apartment.
The Canadian Rent Report by Zumper lists St. Catharines as the 9th most expensive Canadian city to rent an apartment in with the median price coming in at $1,360.
The report analyzing rental data from active listings across the country shows the city jumped up three spots since the previous report with a 4.6 percent monthly growth rate in the price of one bedroom apartments.
The data shows people looking for a two bedroom apartment can expect a median price of $1,640
Vancouver, Toronto, and Burnaby claim the top three spots on the list.
The median price in the most expensive city, Vancouver, comes in at $2,000 for a one bedroom apartment.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (AUG 23, 2021)Dave is joined by Jackie Fenton Organizer for the Pet Lovers Market in Ancaster & Stefani Tworyczuk from Gravelly Bay Designs joins us to talk about her custom made dog leashes and collars
-
NIAGARA SPORTS REPORT - EPISODE 184 August 21st 2021NLL 2021 Hall of Fame Roundtable with Pat McCready, Steve Toll, Shawn Williams and Paul Day.
-
ROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean VanderklissROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean Vanderkliss HOST Matt Holmes