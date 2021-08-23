Report lists St. Catharines as one of the most expensive Canadian cities for renters

St. Catharines has been listed as one of the most expensive cities in Canada to rent a one bedroom apartment.

The Canadian Rent Report by Zumper lists St. Catharines as the 9th most expensive Canadian city to rent an apartment in with the median price coming in at $1,360.

The report analyzing rental data from active listings across the country shows the city jumped up three spots since the previous report with a 4.6 percent monthly growth rate in the price of one bedroom apartments.

The data shows people looking for a two bedroom apartment can expect a median price of $1,640

Vancouver, Toronto, and Burnaby claim the top three spots on the list.

The median price in the most expensive city, Vancouver, comes in at $2,000 for a one bedroom apartment.