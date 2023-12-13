Report says AI generated hoaxes are threat to public safety

A newly released analysis says violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence.



The May report comes from the federal Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre and was obtained through the Access to Information Act.



It warns that such visual trickery, known as a deepfake, poses ``a persistent threat to public safety.''



The assessment centre's report was prompted by an image of dark smoke rising near the U.S. Pentagon that appeared May 22 on social media.



It caused stocks to drop temporarily.



But officials confirmed there was no emergency.



Synthetic images, video and audio are getting easier to generate through applications driven by artificial intelligence, allowing people to spread false information and sow confusion.



The terrorism assessment centre analysis says extremists could use deepfakes to advocate for violence, promote specific narratives, cause panic, tarnish reputations and erode trust in government and societal institutions.



It says violent extremists with quote ``limited capabilities'' are more likely to use hoaxes than actors who are capable of conducting more direct actions.