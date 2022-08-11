Report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian re

A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.



The report from The School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary says millions of Ukrainians have been displaced since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February, but Canada has only received a small number compared to other countries.



Study author Robert Falconer says Canada needs to change its visa requirements, preferably to mirror that of Ireland, which doesn't require them before allowing in refugees.



He says there could also be a visa issued upon arrival as an alternative.



Falconer says some federal officials are worried that without visas, Russian spies could enter Canada.



But he says that's an inefficient way to place spies and new refugees are unlikely to have access to sensitive material.