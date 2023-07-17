Report says provinces need to build better relationships with First Nations

A new report is highlighting the relationship between the provinces and First Nations.

The report is co-authored by Liam Midzain-Gobin from Brock University.

Alongside his clooeagues they say provinces need to build better relationsships with First Nations from coast to coast.

Click HERE to listen to Liam discuss the repot on The Drive with Karl.

The report compared British Columbia where they have implemented the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) Act and New Brunswick where said they will not recognize UNDRIP.

The full report titled 'Reimagining Canada as Inter-National: Understanding First Nations-Provincial Relationships' was published by the Centre of Excellence on Canadian Federation at the Institute for Research on Public Policy.