Report shows $9,845 in COVID-19 relief is being spent per person in Ontario
A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives suggests almost $10,000 in COVID-19 relief money is being spent per person in Ontario.
The report shows the federal government is chipping in the lion's share of the $9,845.
The report covers all measures announced on or before December 31st, 2020 and any measure in the three fiscal years from 2019-2020 to 2021-2022.
Ontario comes in third in terms of spending, with Alberta spending $11,154 per person and BC spending $10,544 per person.
In both those cases, the federal government is also contributing most of the money.
The report also notes Ontario is leaving $181 million earmarked for buying hotel space for rapid housing untouched.
The author writes, "Ontario maintains two large unallocated contingency funds worth $4 billion for the Pandemic Fund and $2.02 billion for the Support for People, Jobs and Recovery Fund...While unallocated contingency funds aren't unique, no province has such large ones."
