Report shows Canadian businesses targeted by COVID-19 themed scams
A new report from the Canadian Internet Regulation Authority shows many Canadian businesses have been targeted by COVID-19 scams.
One in three Canadians reported their organization was targeted by a cyber attack such as fake contact tracing or a phishing attempt disguised as COVID-19 test results.
30 percent of all participating organizations also reported a spike in attacks since the pandemic started.
CIRA chief security officer Jacques Latour impresses the importance of cyber-security saying, "... the pandemic has created an environment of anxiety and uncertainty that cyber-thieves are exploiting."
