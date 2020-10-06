Report shows Canadian businesses targeted by COVID-19 themed scams

A new report from the Canadian Internet Regulation Authority shows many Canadian businesses have been targeted by COVID-19 scams.

One in three Canadians reported their organization was targeted by a cyber attack such as fake contact tracing or a phishing attempt disguised as COVID-19 test results.

30 percent of all participating organizations also reported a spike in attacks since the pandemic started.

CIRA chief security officer Jacques Latour impresses the importance of cyber-security saying, "... the pandemic has created an environment of anxiety and uncertainty that cyber-thieves are exploiting."