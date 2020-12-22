Report shows no adverse health concerns from old GM property

Residents living near the old GM plant in St Catharines can breathe a sigh of relief.

City council received a presentation on the water and air monitoring for the Ontario Street property at a special meeting Tuesday.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and Ministry of the Environment have conducted PCB testing and analysis on the 12 Mile Creek along with air particulate monitoring and assessment of asbestos risk.

Councillor Matt Siscoe says the results came back showing there's "no increased risk of adverse health to people living in the vicinity."

Siscoe says almost all the air samples were well below ministry standards and no asbestos was found.

The City of Catharines launched an action plan in response to numerous concerns and complaints from residents.

Since January 2020, the city says it's been working to mitigate those concerns including environmental protection, trespassing and safety at the site of the former auto part manufacting site.

However, it admits there are challenges and limitations preventing the city from more "fulsome action."

To read the city's action plan for the site, click here.