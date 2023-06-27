A new report shows opioid-related deaths among teens and young adults in Ontario tripled from 2014 to 2021.



But researchers from the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network at Unity Health Toronto say the teens and young adults are accessing treatments significantly less.



Opioid deaths among those aged 15 to 24 surged during the first year of the pandemic to 169 deaths, up from 115 the year before,



Just 37 per cent of teens and young adults who had an opioid use disorder and died from the drugs had received any treatment in the last year of the study.



The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, Public Health Ontario, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and research institute ICES were also involved in the project.



The researchers analyzed provincial health-care and demographic data from 2014 to 2021 for the 15 to 24-year-old age group.



During that time, 752 young people died, there were 711 hospitalizations and 5,401 emergency department visits.



Fentanyl was found in 94 per cent of those who died from opioids during the pandemic, up 10 percentage points before COVID-19 came to the province.



Doctor Tara Gomes says the findings are troubling and that the current approach to dealing with the opioid crisis is not working.