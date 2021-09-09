Report shows some Canadians plan to dine out more often, but many fail to show up for reservations

Almost 30 percent of Canadians are planning to eat out more frequently than they did pre-pandemic, but some diners are failing to show up for reservations.

In a new survey from OpenTable, the leading reason for wanting to visit restaurants more often was supporting local businesses.

The report also lists 55 percent of respondents looking for a change of scenery and 40 percent just looking to take a break from cooking at home.

As Canadians are eager to return to their favourite eateries, OpenTable is launching a new campaign called 'Show Up For Restaurants.'

OpenTable officials say 1 in 10 diners have made reservations at a restaurant, but never actually showed up, resulting in lost revenue for the business.

The organization is adding new tools allowing restaurants to label a diner as a potential no-show based on missing previous reservations and will be implementing a 'Four Strikes and You're Out' policy stating anyone who doesn't show up for a reservation four times in one year would be suspended from using the OpenTable app services.