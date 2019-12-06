Reports of a gun at high school in Windsor leads to arrest of 18-year-old suspects
Police say they have arrested two suspects after receiving a report of someone with a gun at a high school in Windsor.
Police say a number of students reported to school officials yesterday that two people in a car had been on school property looking for another student.
Officers were told the suspects had a gun but left the school before police arrived.
Police later tracked down the vehicle and arrested two 18-year-old men, including one who was in possession of two firearms along with a quantity of Xanax.
Dave Patel of Brampton faces 11 firearms-related charges as well a drug trafficking charge while Simranjot Gill of Windsor faces two counts of occupying a vehicle with a firearm.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.