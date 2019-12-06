Reports of a gun at high school in Windsor leads to arrest of 18-year-old suspects

Police say they have arrested two suspects after receiving a report of someone with a gun at a high school in Windsor.

Police say a number of students reported to school officials yesterday that two people in a car had been on school property looking for another student.

Officers were told the suspects had a gun but left the school before police arrived.

Police later tracked down the vehicle and arrested two 18-year-old men, including one who was in possession of two firearms along with a quantity of Xanax.

Dave Patel of Brampton faces 11 firearms-related charges as well a drug trafficking charge while Simranjot Gill of Windsor faces two counts of occupying a vehicle with a firearm.