Reports of multiple deaths in crash on highway west of Winnipeg

Reports say several people have died in a highway crash west of Winnipeg.

A government source says at least 10 people are dead and others have been taken to hospital following the crash.

RCMP are calling the crash ``very serious'' and are asking people to avoid the area of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5.

Photos supplied to The Canadian Press by a witness at the scene show what looks like a large van smouldering in a ditch alongside the road.

A transport truck with a smashed engine sits on the road.

Health officials say a mass casualty response is underway but did not give any patient details.

Ambulance helicopters with STARS have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

``We also deployed additional STARS crew to the area on two fixed-wing aircraft, for a total of 14 STARS critical care crew responding in addition to area EMS and other first responders,'' spokesman Blake Robert said in an email.

The crew is a combination of physicians, paramedics and nurses.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.