Reports show Ontario schools in wealthier, urban areas see more access to extracurriculars

A new report released as most Ontario students return to classrooms today says students at schools in wealthier and urban neighbourhoods have greater access to extracurriculars like sports and clubs.



The report from advocacy group People for Education shows that while extracurricular activities have largely recovered from being paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, access is lagging behind for those in rural or low-income areas.



Based on a survey of 1,044 principals across Ontario, it found 80% of schools in high-income areas offered arts clubs last school year, compared to 66% of schools in low-income areas.



People for Education Executive Director Annie Kidder says they are concerned the province's "back to basics'' education policy is squeezing out broader learning opportunities.



They are calling on the province to develop policy and funding that recognizes the established benefits of extracurricular activities, ensures equitable access.

