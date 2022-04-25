Reptile zoo issue will not come up at St. Catharines Council tonight as Reptilia pulls request

The issue of a reptile zoo operating out of a St. Catharines mall will not come up at city council's meeting tonight afterall.

St. Catharines Council was set to discuss if Reptilia can open a location at the Fairview Mall.

Currently there are city bylaws in place which would restrict some types of reptiles, including some venomous snakes, which are proposed to be part of Reptilia's location.

Councillor Karrie Porter says the public meeting on the issue has been cancelled as Reptilia has once again pulled the request.

City staff have recommended the company be allowed to operate at the mall in the former IKEA space, and be exempt from some parts of the bylaw.

Some residents and animal welfare organizations have expressed opposition, including Niagara Action for Animals, Zoocheck Inc., World Animal Protection, and Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Back in January, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society asked that the request for an exemption to the bylaws be voted down, saying keeping of exotic animals poses serious threats to public safety, such as transmission of disease, risk of escape and potential injury to handlers or the public who come in direct interaction.