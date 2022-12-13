Reptile zoo will not be opening at St. Catharines mall

A reptile zoo will not be setting up at the Fairview Mall in St. Catharines.

City Council unanimously rejected a proposal from Reptilia to change the city by laws and allow for them to set up a reptile zoo with animals that are currently banned from the city.

The zoo was hoping to setup in the old Ikea space at the Fairview Mall on Geneva Street.

Mayor Mat Siscoe is hoping a more suitable tenant will be found, "My hope is our economic development is going to go back with the owner and try to attract other businesses that might be able to fill these spaces and provide a business opportunity for the mall and someone new."

Click HERE to hear Siscoe discuss the decision with Tim Denis during his council recap on Niagara in the Morning.

Reptilia had planned to go before council earlier this year before pulling out last minute.

They operate facilities in Vaughn and Whitby.