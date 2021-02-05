Request for Qualifications issued for South Niagara Hospital

The South Niagara Hospital near Niagara Falls is taking another step forward.

Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health have started the process of finding a team to design, build, finance, and maintain the facility.

The first step is to issue a request for qualifications for prospective teams.

The submissions will be whittled down to three teams with design and construction experience.

Remaining teams will then be invited to respond to request for proposals in the fall 2021.

The new South Niagara Hospital will include Centres of Excellence in stroke, complex care, geriatric psychiatry, and aging and wellness.