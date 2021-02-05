Request for Qualifications issued for South Niagara Hospital
The South Niagara Hospital near Niagara Falls is taking another step forward.
Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health have started the process of finding a team to design, build, finance, and maintain the facility.
The first step is to issue a request for qualifications for prospective teams.
The submissions will be whittled down to three teams with design and construction experience.
Remaining teams will then be invited to respond to request for proposals in the fall 2021.
The new South Niagara Hospital will include Centres of Excellence in stroke, complex care, geriatric psychiatry, and aging and wellness.
-
Back to School Monday - Dr HirjiTim talks to Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Hirji about Niagara's covid numbers and back-to-school on Monday
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Falling (select theatres, rent or buy on the Apple TV app and other VOD platforms), A Glitch in the Matrix (VOD), Malcolm & Marie (Netflix), Rams (Vortex Media, VOD/Digital)
-
Roundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka BalsomRoundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka Balsom