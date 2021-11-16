Rescue crews in B.C begin to search the debris

Rescue crews will spend today searching for people who may have been trapped in debris from mudslides on British Columbia's Highway 7 after helicopters ferried out 275 people stranded between two slide sites.

Mudslides rolled over the highway on Sunday during the second day of a so-called ``atmospheric river'' that brought a deluge of rain and flooding to the southwest and central parts of B-C.

Mud- and rock slides have closed some highways to and from the southern Interior, while flooding has overwhelmed rivers and caused the wastewater treatment plant in Merritt to break down, forcing the evacuation of the city of seven-thousand.

More than 20 emergency centres have been activated to help house stranded travellers.

There have been no reports of any fatalities.