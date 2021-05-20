Rescue dogs from Manitoba looking for new homes in Niagara

More rescue dogs from northern Manitoba are looking for new homes in Niagara.

The latest group to arrive in the region through the Niagara SPCA's Pet Relocation Program includes one injured dog and two pregnant dogs.

Medical treatment will be paid for through donations to the SPCA.

Typically, SPCA representatives would drive to Manitoba to pick up the dogs, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the dogs are flown in to a nearby airport instead.

The cost to fly in a single dog is $375, but the latest rescue was sponsored by PetSmart Charities of Canada.

Since 2015 more than 1,600 pets have been relocated through similar programs by the Niagara SPCA.