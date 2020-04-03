Research to fight COVID-19 looks at moisture levels in the air

Researchers around the world say maintaining proper relative humidity in buildings could be a powerful tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists in Canada and beyond say moisture levels in the air affect the ability of airborne diseases to survive and be transmitted.

They say proper humidity levels can also help humans fight off such viruses, as the immune system relies on moisture to work properly.

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is currently treated as a disease transmitted through droplet infection, but research is underway to see if airborne transmission is possible.

Medical researchers and engineers agree that an ideal indoor relative humidity level lies anywhere from between 40 to 60 per cent, which is in line with Canadian building standards.

But buildings such as schools, office towers and residential complexes often fall short of that threshold.