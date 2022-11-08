Researchers say cancer patients living longer thanks to better detection and treatments

Cancer researchers say patients are living longer thanks to better detection and treatments, but they fear rising case numbers and gaps in data could undermine gains.



They're calling for more investment in health-care and disease management as they predict an aging, sicker population will further strain an already stretched system.



The Canadian Cancer Society released a report this morning that found that more than 1.5 million people in Canada were diagnosed with cancer in the 25 years leading up to January 2018, and were still alive on that date.



Cancer surgeon and researcher Dr. Christian Finley says more than half of this group lived with or beyond cancer for at least five years, illustrating better survival rates but also a broader societal toll as the impact of each case ripples through families and communities.



He says more information is needed on the various socioeconomic factors of cancer survival, including race-based data.



The report found slightly higher rates of cancer among rural residents who had lived with cancer for at least two or five years when compared to urban residents.



Authors said that was likely because rural residents tend to be older, may have less access to screening and care, and live in regions where risk factors including smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity tend to be more common.