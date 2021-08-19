Residents asked to vote on which plan they like the best for Port Colborne's Lockview Park

Port Colborne is looking for input on plans for the redevelopment of Lockview Park.

Lockview Park is currently a parcel of open space between John Street and Crescent Street that contains a soccer field and public washrooms.

Two plans for the park have been presented to the public, including a new multi-purpose court that can be used for basketball, tennis, and pickleball.

Available now until Tuesday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m., residents can complete a short online poll that asks them to choose the concept they like best.

City staff will review the poll’s results and finalize a concept plan before going to Council for their approval in early fall.