Residents asked to vote on which plan they like the best for Port Colborne's Lockview Park
Port Colborne is looking for input on plans for the redevelopment of Lockview Park.
Lockview Park is currently a parcel of open space between John Street and Crescent Street that contains a soccer field and public washrooms.
Two plans for the park have been presented to the public, including a new multi-purpose court that can be used for basketball, tennis, and pickleball.
Available now until Tuesday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m., residents can complete a short online poll that asks them to choose the concept they like best.
City staff will review the poll’s results and finalize a concept plan before going to Council for their approval in early fall.
-
Should mental health be part of the school curriculum?Steph Vivier talks to Family and Child Therapist Christine Harvey, experts are saying Mental health must be part of curriculum as students cope with COVID-19 pandemic
-
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Ted Mouradian
-
Shaw Festival and the return of live theatreSteph Vivier talks to Executive Director Tim Jennings to discuss the return of live theatre, productions and the experience of an audience member compared to what we knew before! https://www.shawfest.com/