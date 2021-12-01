Residents at retirement community in St. Catharines recovering well after outbreak started in Oct.

A St. Catharinnes retirement community says all residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering.

31 people living at Anchor Pointe on Ontario Street tested positive for the virus and one died following an outbreak which started in October.

President of Atria Retirement, Kristy Grange, says all of the residents who previously tested positive have completed the quarantine period and are doing well.

She says their escalated precautions remain in place, and they are still in close contact with Niagara Region Public Health.

"We remain focused on protecting the well-being of our residents and staff.”