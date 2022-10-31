iHeartRadio
Residents being asked to stay away from St. Catharines neighbourhood


chestnut lane

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Chestnut Lane in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they have responded to a report of a person in distress.

Police are asking residents to stay out of the area if possible.

 

