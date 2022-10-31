Residents being asked to stay away from St. Catharines neighbourhood
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Chestnut Lane in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police say they have responded to a report of a person in distress.
Police are asking residents to stay out of the area if possible.
Officers are on scene in the area of Chestnut Lane in St. Catharines responding to a person in distress.— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 31, 2022
Area is contained with a heavy police presence- please stay out of the area if possible