Residents in Merritton area asked to check properties after footage found of missing Thorold man

Niagara Police are asking residents and businesses in some Thorold and St. Catharines areas to check their properties for any sign of a missing man.

29 year old Nicholas Adamson of Thorold was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday March 17th, 2022, in the area of the Moose & Goose located at 54 Paul De Divitiis Sr. Way, in the City of Thorold.

The police investigation has been able to locate photos of Adamson from the night he went missing.

Detectives are requesting members of the public in the south end of St. Catharines (Merritton) and the adjacent neighbourhoods of Thorold to check their properties, out buildings and sheds for any sign that Adamson may have been in the area.

They are also asking anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras to review their footage for the early morning hours of March 17, 2022.

Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.