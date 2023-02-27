Residents living near luxury condo project in Welland want answers following second collapse

Residents living near a luxury condo, which has collapsed twice now, are speaking out on their concerns.

Kevin Gorman, who lives right across from the under-construction $55M project in Welland, tells CKTB the incidents were terrifying and he's worried about the safety of people living or walking nearby.

Gorman says he thought the first collapse was an explosion, with several loud bangs, and then a crash.

"I was very scared, I didn't know what the heck was happening."

The first collapse occurred Feb. 18th, shutting down construction on the site called 'Upper Vista Welland' on Prince Charles Drive.

The second collapse happened yesterday morning on the same side of the building.

Gorman says yesterday's incident was just as scary and it has him on edge.

He says no one from the city or Ministry has come to check if the incidents have caused any damage to nearby homes.

"We wants answers, we want to know what is going on. What is the future of this project, and are they going to secure this from falling again in the future."

No one has been hurt in the collapses, and security fencing is now covering a larger portion of the property.

The Ministry of Labour has control of the site and has prohibited anyone from accessing the building while an investigation takes place.

The trail along the canal in the areas remains closed until further notice.