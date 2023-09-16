Residents of Hay River, N.W.T., allowed to return home starting today

Residents of Hay River, N.W.T., are being allowed to return home today.



Hay River's 3,500 residents will be able to come home starting at 9 a.m., with the evacuation order for the town set to be downgraded to an evacuation alert.



Town officials say that thanks to containment efforts, the risk posed by the nearby wildfire is now at an acceptable level.



Essential workers were allowed to return to Hay River on Wednesday.



An evacuation order was issued for Hay River, as well as the nearby hamlet of Enterprise and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, on Aug. 13.



The First Nation says its members will be allowed to return home starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday.