Residents reminded about importance of fireworks safety

The Hamilton Fire Department reminds residents to set off and dispose of fireworks safely to minimize the risk of fire and burn injuries.

Family fireworks for personal use on private property are allowed without a permit on Canada Day and/or the two days immediately before or following the holiday, in accordance with the Fireworks By-Law. Setting off fireworks on or over roadways or in parks is not permitted and may be subject to a fine.

Large firework displays and gatherings are not permitted. Residents wishing to set off family fireworks on personal property are reminded to adhere to current provincial guidelines, which includes physical distancing and outdoor gathering limits.

Family Fireworks Safety Tips

Only responsible adults should supervise and set off fireworks. Individuals under 18 years of age are not permitted to discharge fireworks.

Choose a clear, open space, away from buildings and combustible materials. Check that there are no overhead wires or tree branches nearby.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by.

Different fireworks have their own recommended discharge distance. Carefully read and follow label directions.

If not equipped with a base, firmly set the firework at least half its length in a bucket of sand or dirt before lighting.

Supervise the use of sparklers, especially with children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing.

Dispose of fireworks and sparklers safely by soaking them in water immediately after burnout.

For more information on fireworks safety, visit hamilton.ca/FireworksSafety or contact the Hamilton Fire Department – Fire Prevention Division by email fire.prevention@hamilton.ca or by calling 905 546-2424 ext. 1380.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON