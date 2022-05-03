Residents will have a chance to say bye to Beamsville Secondary with open house, and Buccaneers Bash

A celebration is being planned in Beamsville to say goodbye to its high school, which is closing at the end of this academic year.

Beamsville District Secondary School will be closing after 134 years of education in the community, as a new mega-high school is slated to open.

There are two events for alumni to reflect, celebrate and reconnect with former classmates.

An open house called 'Treasure the Memories' will be held May 21st from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m at the high school.

A Buccaneers Bash, will then be held in the evening of May 21st, for people aged 21+ from 6-10 p.m at the Fleming Centre.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the new West Niagara Secondary School theatre build.

The new mega-school was supposed to open this September, however the opening date has been pushed to an undetermined time.

Starting in September, students from Grimsby and Beamsville high schools will be enrolled as students in West Niagara Secondary School.

They will attend Grimsby Secondary School for all regular classes and programming, while facilities in Beamsville will be used for specialty courses and programs, as construction continues at the new school.

